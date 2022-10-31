2 men win fundraising tournament for veterans

SMITHVILLE — The Smithville Bassmasters recently held the 11th Annual Daniel Palmer Memorial Classic Open Buddy Bass Tournament on Smithville Lake.
This special tournament is a way for the Smithville Bassmasters to remember Army Specialist Daniel Alan Palmer, son of former club president John Shields.
According to the fishing organization, the tournament "also serves as a great way to raise money to help veterans enjoy the outdoors."
A record number of anglers came out to participate and helped field 29 boats for the all-ages charity event.
“It’s great that we have this kind of support from our area anglers,” said Smithville Bassmasters tournament director Tom Carlin. “This tournament is always a good time for everyone.”
This year, Mark Reigel and Joe Dorcey teamed up to bring in the tournament’s best weight. A five-fish limit of bass weighing 15.20 pounds, which also included the event’s big bass of 4.67 pounds. The team took home almost $700 in cash and prizes.
Wes Willett and Clint Cochran claimed second place with a total of 14.51 pounds. Third place went to Darrin Jones and Denny Sheafer with a weight of 14.37 pounds.
The tournament helped raise $2,000 for the Fishing for Freedom Foundation, a group dedicated to helping U.S. veterans enjoy fishing and the outdoors. The money raised will go to cover expenses for Fishing for Freedom’s annual tournament.
Each year, the organization hosts an all-expenses paid bass tournament for U.S. veterans.
Almost all the anglers walked away with a door or raffle prize that were provided by Shoreline Boat & RV Repair, Burton’s Bait & Tackle, Foley Equipment Rental, Savannah Marine Inc., KMBC-TV and private donations.
The Smithville Bassmasters will host the Daniel Alan Palmer Memorial Classic again, next September on Smithville Lake.
“Our club and our community always shows up big time for this event,” said club treasurer Marshall Brown. “We hope to raise even more money at next year’s event.”
