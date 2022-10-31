2 men win fundraising tournament for veterans

Mark Reigel and Joe Dorcey take first at the 11th Annual Daniel Palmer Memorial Classic Open Buddy Bass Tournament with the five-fish limit in 15.20 pounds. 

 Submitted Photo/Clay Palmer

SMITHVILLE — The Smithville Bassmasters recently held the 11th Annual Daniel Palmer Memorial Classic Open Buddy Bass Tournament on Smithville Lake.

This special tournament is a way for the Smithville Bassmasters to remember Army Specialist Daniel Alan Palmer, son of former club president John Shields.

