5k run benefits homeless veterans

SMITHVILLE — Valor Ranch, a Smithville nonprofit dedicated to helping homeless veterans reenter society with skills, will have a fundraiser beginning at 8 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 12.
Runnin' For Home, a 5K race, will start at the National WWI Museum and Memorial, located at 2 Memorial Drive in downtown Kansas City. Due to coronavirus concerns, those who would prefer to participate virtually can do so.
To register, visit valorranch.org.
