After bloom fades, Easter lilies can see new life

An Easter lily used for spring decorations can provide beauty and fragrance for another season.
After blooming ends, plant Easter lilies outside as soon as the ground can be worked, said University of Missouri Extension horticulture specialist Jennifer Schutter. The following year, they will bloom in June and have a sweet fragrance.
“Select a sunny site with well-drained soil. Plant the top of the bulb 6 inches below the soil’s surface. Cut off old blooms, but leave the stem and leaves intact,” states a release from the University of Missouri Extension.
Do not cut back the stem until it dies down in the fall, said Schutter. At that point, cut it off at the soil’s surface.
“Spread mulch around lilies to hold in moisture and provide weed control. Reapply in the fall, if needed, for added winter protection. Do not remove mulch until growth appears,” states the release.
Despite a sales window of two weeks, lilies rank fourth in the wholesale potted plant market in the United States behind poinsettias, mums and azaleas. Ninety-five percent of Easter lily bulbs come from the “Easter Lily Capital of the World” along the California-Oregon border. Most of the nearly 12 million bulbs go to greenhouses in the U.S. and Canada,” states the Extension office release.
Nellie White is the most popular cultivar in the United States. It is named after the wife of grower James White. The large trumpet-shaped white flowers are known for their fragrance.
“At home, place lilies away from drafts, ripening fruit and dry heat sources such as appliances or heating ducts. They do best in bright, indirect light with daytime temperatures of 65 to 75 degrees. Water only when the soil feels dry to the touch,” states the release.
To prolong the life of the blossoms, remove the yellow anthers (pollen-bearing pods) found in the center of each bulb.
