American kestrel Missouri's smallest bird of prey

The American kestrel is a small falcon that is more common in Missouri during the colder months of winter. They can be seen hunting over vast farmland as well as building nests in more urban areas such as Kansas City and St. Louis, according to the Missouri Department of Conservation.

 Submitted Photo/Missouri Department of Conservation

Although sometimes known as a sparrow hawk, a kestrel eats much more than just sparrows. Their diet can consist of bats, mice, shrews, rats, gophers, young ground squirrels, and very young cottontail rabbits; small birds, mainly sparrows, only make up around 10% of their diet. They are also known to snack on a variety of insects as well as some amphibians and reptiles.

