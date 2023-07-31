American kestrel Missouri's smallest bird of prey

The American kestrel is a small falcon that is more common in Missouri during the colder months of winter. They can be seen hunting over vast farmland as well as building nests in more urban areas such as Kansas City and St. Louis, according to the Missouri Department of Conservation.
Soaring through the skies of Missouri is a bird of prey smaller than the rest, but one that still makes a mighty impact. The American kestrel is a small falcon that is more common in Missouri during the colder months of winter. They can be seen hunting over vast farmland as well as building nests in more urban areas such as Kansas City and St. Louis, according to the Missouri Department of Conservation.
Although sometimes known as a sparrow hawk, a kestrel eats much more than just sparrows. Their diet can consist of bats, mice, shrews, rats, gophers, young ground squirrels, and very young cottontail rabbits; small birds, mainly sparrows, only make up around 10% of their diet. They are also known to snack on a variety of insects as well as some amphibians and reptiles.
Kestrels are the only falcon or hawk on this continent to make their homes in cavities such as dead trees or rock outcroppings. With the clearing of many old-growth and hollow trees, American kestrel numbers are experiencing decline in some areas.
But you can build and installed nesting boxes for them. To learn more about the American kestrel, visit American kestrel at mdc.mo.gov.
