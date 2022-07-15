The American Red Cross is stressing the importance of constant, active adult supervision, along with ensuring that everyone learns to swim, as critical layers of protection to help prevent drownings.
"Unfortunately, tragic events where children and adults lose their lives to drowning occur all too often. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, about 10 people die from unintentional drowning every day," states a Red Cross release.
The following tips, the Red Cross states, are layers of protection that will help people stay safe in, on and around the water:
• Ensure everyone in the family learns to swim well.
• Adults should actively supervise children, staying within arm’s reach of young children and new swimmers. Children: Follow the rules.
• Enclose your pool and spa with four-sided, 4-foot fencing and use self-closing, self-latching gates.
• Always wear a U.S. Coast Guard-approved life jacket when on a boat and if in a situation beyond your skill level.
"Inflatable children’s toys and water wings can be fun, but they are no substitute for a life jacket and adult supervision," states the release.
• Swim with a buddy in areas protected by lifeguards.
• Know when to call 911 and know CPR.
Water Competency
According to a Red Cross survey, more than half of all Americans, 54%, either can’t swim or don’t have all of the basic swimming skills. The Red Cross and its Scientific Advisory Council recommend that everyone learn to perform critical water safety skills, referred to as water competency. The skills, performed in a sequence, include being able to:
• Step or jump into the water over your head;
• Return to the surface and float or tread water for 1 minute;
•. Rotate in a full circle and find an exit;
• Swim 25 yards to the exit; and
• Exit from the water. If in a pool, be able to exit without using the ladder.
Swim lessons
"Swim lessons help people develop skills and water safety behaviors that help them be more comfortable and safe when they are in, on and around the water. People can find age-appropriate water orientation and Learn-to-Swim programs for themselves and their family members by contacting their local aquatic facility," states the release. Learn more at redcross.org/takeaclass.
Swim app
The Red Cross Swim App promotes water safety education and helps parents and caregivers of young people learning how to swim. The app has features specifically designed for children, including a variety of kid-friendly games, videos and quizzes. People can download the app for free by searching for ‘American Red Cross’ in their app store or at 3cu.be/shareswim.
