Anderson Dog Park clean-up day Saturday

LIBERTY — Historic Downtown Liberty Inc. is seeking volunteers to help clean up Anderson Dog Park, which is inside Ruth Moore Park, 401 Grover St. in Liberty.
The clean-up day begins at 9 a.m. Saturday, April 30, and runs until noon.
Volunteers should bring work gloves and other supplies and tools will be provided. Volunteers will help install plaques and clean landscape beds. The Boy Scouts will be on site installing agility equipment.
The park honors the late Betty Lou and Denny Anderson. Betty Lou, who taught special education, found a second calling and launched All Your Pets, a service business, in 2005. She also served on the board of directors of Liberty Parks and Recreation. She passed away in the summer of 2016. A year and a half later, Denny passed. In lieu of flowers, donations were suggested to HDLI for the park's creation.
For questions, email info@historicdowntownliberty.org or call 781-3575.
