LIBERTY — Two grants have been awarded for trees and neighborhood watch signs, but there are still Liberty enhancement grant funds available to help residents reinvest in their neighborhoods.
This matching program allows residents to identify priorities for their neighborhood and to undertake the enhancement project together. Grant awards can range from $500 to $7,000, depending on the scope of the project and the number of grant proposals received.
To be eligible for a grant, the project must be a permanent neighborhood improvement that benefits the entire neighborhood and must be located in the city’s right of way. Examples of eligible projects include: landscaping, planting street trees, or installing signage for a subdivision or neighborhood watch. Selected projects must be completed by Dec. 31.
Grant awards are competitive and selected by the Preservation and Development Commission. Its members consider feasibility, need and potential impact to the neighborhood and community when selecting grantees. Additional information and the program application are available online at libertymissouri.gov/neighborhoods.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.