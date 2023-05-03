Area farmers markets open Saturday

A previous downtown Liberty farmers market vendor, Beautiful Day Farms, specializes in healthy homemade items like jams, sauces and honey products. Learn more about the market's offerings this year at historicdowntownliberty.org/farmers-market.

 Courier-Tribune File Photo

CLAY COUNTY — It’s a surefire sign that spring has arrived when communities start to see farmers markets open. The following is a list of market openings in the Courier-Tribune coverage area.

Kearney

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.