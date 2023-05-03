CLAY COUNTY — It’s a surefire sign that spring has arrived when communities start to see farmers markets open. The following is a list of market openings in the Courier-Tribune coverage area.
Kearney
Kearney
The opening day for the Kearney Farmers and Artisan’s Market is Saturday, May 6, in the parking lot of Kearney School District Early Education Center, located at Missouri Highways 33 and 92. The market kicks off at 7 a.m. and runs until noon.
Items sold by past vendors have included locally grown produce and other foods, locally made clothing and accessories, home goods and other unique finds.
Liberty
Historic Downtown Liberty Farmers Market also starts at 7 a.m. Saturday. It will be located around the historic Square. The market start time moves to 8 a.m. in October.
The farmers market typically offers a variety of fresh produce, flowers, proteins, baked goods, local honey, jewelry, jellies, soaps, spices and home goods.
The Historic Downtown Liberty Inc. booth at Kansas and Main streets allows shoppers to turn SNAP/EBT benefits into market tokens. This includes a matched amount up to $25 in free "Double-up Food Bucks" tokens that can be used for fresh produce.
Along with HDLI’s market, there is also the Liberty farmers market in the Feldman’s parking lot, 1332 W. Kansas St. The market, which opened May 3 and closes in the fall, is open Wednesdays from 7 a.m. to noon.
According to the group’s Facebook page, organizers are expecting flowers, other plants, early spring vegetables, salsa, eggs and crafts for sale from vendors.
Gladstone
The Gladstone Farmers Market takes place at the Atkins-Johnson Farm, 4109 NE Pleasant Valley Road. Hours are 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays. It runs May 6 through Oct. 29.
Smithville
While the downtown farmers market in Smithville doesn’t open until June, it will be open every Wednesday from June through August. More details will be published on this market's offerings as they become available.
