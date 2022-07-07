It doesn’t really feel like summer until you hear the buzzing song of cicadas cutting through the air. For some this is just another part of summer that blends into the background, others may find the call slightly more annoying, explains naturalist Angela Pierce with the Missouri Department of Conservation.
Either way, you are not the intended audience. Cicadas begin emerging in midsummer and only live about one month. That doesn’t give the male cicadas much time. During that time, they must feed and find a mate. While some insects use chemicals called pheromones to attract a mate, cicadas use their song. The louder the call, the more likely they can be heard by a mate.
As a result, a large aggregate of males can be nearly deafening. The sound is produced by special organs called “tymbals.” Cicadas have two tymbals located on either side of the first segment of the abdomen.
The tymbal is made up of a very thin membrane with thicker sections called “ribs.” When muscles pull the ribs apart and together it makes a sharp noise. Cicadas can make these movements at the rate of around 300 times per second! This buckling type of noise production is different from the stridulation of crickets and grasshoppers, which both make sounds by rubbing body parts together. The end of the cicada’s call is a reminder that summer is coming to a close, so, just try to enjoy it while you can.
