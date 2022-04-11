ASK A NATURALIST: What sort of bird builds nest above porch light?

A bird is building a nest above the light on my porch. The nest is made from mud and moss. Any idea of what kind of bird it is?
This construction is probably the work of an eastern phoebe, said Missouri Department of Conservation naturalist Angela Pierce. These birds use sheltered places to build their nests. The mom builds the nest using mud, moss, leaves, and hair. Prior to modern-day structures, phoebes would search out exposed rocky outcrops for a nesting platform, which they continue to use today. Although they prefer to be above ground level, they have been known to nest at cave entrances too.
To know for sure that it is an eastern phoebe nest, look at the adults and listen to the male’s song. Phoebes are small songbirds with a grayish-brown color above and a lighter color below. They have the appearance of having a larger head compared to their body size and will often either flatten the feathers on the top of their head or raise them to a small point. Knowing their song can also help with identification. Males have a two-part song that sounds like they are saying their name “fee bee.”
Phoebes lay two-six eggs and will often have two clutches a year. Mom lays one egg a day and begins incubation when all the eggs are laid. Both parents work hard to keep the fast-growing chicks well fed. Many people appreciate having phoebes nearby since they are helpful in controlling insect populations. It takes about 16 days after hatching for the chicks to leave the nest, Pierce said.
It is important to note that phoebe nests, like all native songbird nests, are Federally protected under the Migratory Bird Treaty Act. Under this act it is “illegal for anyone to take, possess, import, export, transport, sell, purchase, barter, or offer for sale, purchase, or barter, any migratory bird, or the parts, nests, or eggs of such a bird except under the terms of a valid permit issued pursuant to Federal regulations.”
