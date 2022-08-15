american-toad_original.jpg

An American toad is an example of the toads found in Missouri.

 Submitted Photo/MDC

No. Although toad skin does have a bumpy appearance, the bumps on a toad are different from the warts that people can get. Human warts come from a virus that spreads person to person, not toad to person.

The bumps on a toad are a natural part of the toad’s skin and serve the toad in many ways. They are not an indication of disease, writes Missouri Department of Conservation naturalist Angela Pierce. 

Tags

