No. Although toad skin does have a bumpy appearance, the bumps on a toad are different from the warts that people can get. Human warts come from a virus that spreads person to person, not toad to person.
The bumps on a toad are a natural part of the toad’s skin and serve the toad in many ways. They are not an indication of disease, writes Missouri Department of Conservation naturalist Angela Pierce.
The bumpy, warty outline provides the toad with excellent camouflage. When a toad is completely still, it is difficult to differentiate them from a rock or soil or leaf. This keeps them hidden from many predators.
They also have another trick to keep themselves safe; there are two larger bumps located just behind the toad’s eyes called parotoid glands (pronounced: puh-roh-toid). These glands can secrete a toxin that makes them taste bad to predators.
Don’t worry, none of the toads in Missouri are toxic enough to harm a person but Pierce recommends against handling a toad and then rubbing your eyes because the toxin can be irritating. In addition to the bumps, toads have thicker and more leathery skin compared to the frogs you see at the pond. This thicker skin helps hold in water and keeps them from drying out while they spend most of their time on land.
Toads are a delight to see and there is no need to fear them. Toads help us by eating pesky insects that can harm garden crops. Many garden enthusiasts enjoy seeing toads in their gardens and will even encourage their presence by adding toad houses.
