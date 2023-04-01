According to Missouri Department of Conservation Naturalist Angela Pierce, "Sounds like a pair of killdeer have decided your driveway is a prime nesting spot. Killdeer are long-legged shorebirds that can often be found in fields, lawns, and even parking lots."

Here is the rest of her explanation ... The name killdeer comes from their shrill “kill-deer” call. They are minimalists when it comes to the design of their nest. They prefer flat, open areas and will simply scrape a slight depression about 3 inches in diameter. In this shallow scrape, the mom lays 4-6 buff-colored eggs covered with dark blotches and speckles. This gives them the appearance of rocks. The parents will often add bits of rock, shells, and sticks to decorate the nest once the eggs are laid.

