According to Missouri Department of Conservation Naturalist Angela Pierce, "Sounds like a pair of killdeer have decided your driveway is a prime nesting spot. Killdeer are long-legged shorebirds that can often be found in fields, lawns, and even parking lots."
Here is the rest of her explanation ... The name killdeer comes from their shrill “kill-deer” call. They are minimalists when it comes to the design of their nest. They prefer flat, open areas and will simply scrape a slight depression about 3 inches in diameter. In this shallow scrape, the mom lays 4-6 buff-colored eggs covered with dark blotches and speckles. This gives them the appearance of rocks. The parents will often add bits of rock, shells, and sticks to decorate the nest once the eggs are laid.
You will discover that killdeer are willing to play tricks to protect their nest and young. This starts prior to egg laying. Killdeer will make several scrapes before choosing one. This could be a way for them to confuse predators. Once eggs are laid both parents will defend the nest and their young diligently.
Upon recognizing a threat, the killdeer will bob its head, call loudly, and run away from the nest. If the predator moves closer to the nest, the killdeer will break out its greatest performance. It will feign a broken wing and hobble around with the hope of drawing the predator away from the nest. When the predator has moved to a safe distance, the killdeer will take flight. This trick often works and ends with a predator giving up on the game.
Killdeer and their nests are federally protected and would require proper permits to alter the nest in any way. It is best to avoid the nest and enjoy watching them! You won’t have to watch out for the nest too long, once the eggs hatch, after about 28 days, the babies are precocial. This means that once their feathers dry, they will leave the nest and forage for food. At this stage they are quite adorable and entertaining to watch, resembling little cotton balls with toothpick legs.
