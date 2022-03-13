More than likely, they were using the space under your porch as a hibernaculum. Now that the weather is warming up, your garter snakes are moving from their winter grounds to their warmer season grounds. No need to be alarmed, these snakes are non-venomous and won’t cause damage to your home or foundation, according to Missouri Department of Conservation naturalist Angela Pierce.
Garter snakes, like all snakes in Missouri, need to find a safe and sheltered place to overwinter. Snakes are cold-blooded and cannot regulate their body temperature. To prevent freezing, they will find a hibernaculum like an old animal burrow, a deep crack in a south facing rock bluff, or, as in your case, an artificial structure like a crawlspace or foundation.
During winter, they brumate, which is the cold-blooded version of hibernation. Garter snakes congregate during brumation with several sharing the same den, coiling their bodies close to keep warm. When warm spring temperatures arrive, these snakes wake up from their brumation and disperse in search of a less crowded habitat.
During the spring, summer, and fall, garter snakes spend their time hunting for frogs, toads, salamanders, worms, and the occasional small rodent to eat. Often, they will return to the same hibernaculum year after year.
If you don’t wish to host them another winter, you can seal any cracks in your porch foundation once the weather stays warm.
