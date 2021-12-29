As temperatures are expected to drop and the Kansas City metropolitan area is predicted to receive measurable snowfall this weekend, the ASPCA is reminding pet owners that cold temperatures can be particularly dangerous for pets.
ASPCA experts offer several pieces of advice:
• If it is too cold for you, it is probably too cold for your pet. During inclement weather, keep your pets inside where they can stay warm and safe and consider giving short-haired or smaller dogs a coat and booties to wear during short walks. Ensure your pet has a warm place to sleep that is off the floor with extra bedding and away from drafts. If you see symptoms of frostbite, such as discoloration, swelling, or skin ulcers, contact your veterinarian immediately.
• After each walk, make sure to towel-dry your pet and clean their feet and stomach. While on a walk, your pet may step in ice, salt, and chemicals—which can be very painful. Remember to check for cracks in paw pads or redness between the toes. Booties can be effective in covering and protecting paws when out on walks.
• Create a portable pet emergency kit in case you’re trapped in your home or are forced to evacuate. This kit should include essential items such as medical records, water, water bowls, pet food, and any necessary pet medications to last at least five days. Make sure all pets wear collars and tags with up-to-date identification information. If you do evacuate, never leave your pet behind. If you are home without power, consider keeping your pet with a friend or family member and providing detailed instructions for care and contact information for their veterinarian.
• All pets, especially small and exotic pets, will need more food and water on cold days, particularly if your power goes out. Colder weather means more calories are expended to stay warm, so it’s vital to keep them properly hydrated. If pet food is dwindling, there are common foods that can be mixed with kibble or serve alone for a dog or cat to eat. Dogs can eat canned vegetables like peas, carrots and corn, but make sure they are rinsed to remove extra sodium. Dogs can also eat plain, cooked oatmeal or pasta; peanut butter (but avoid xylitol-sweetened peanut butter); plain, cooked grains like brown rice, farina, or couscous; or cottage cheese. For cats, they can eat canned or cooked fish; small amounts of cheese; cooked ground corn, brown rice, barley or couscous; and cooked eggs.
• During the winter, outdoor cats sometimes seek shelter underneath cars. Bang loudly on the car hood before starting the engine to give cats a chance to escape.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.