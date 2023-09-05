SMITHVILLE — The Smithville Bassmasters will host the 12th annual Daniel Palmer Memorial Classic Open Buddy Bass Tournament, Sunday, Sept. 17 at Paradise Point boat ramp, 2825 NE 180th St. on Smithville Lake.
This tournament is a way for the Smithville Bassmasters to remember Army Specialist Daniel Alan Palmer, son of former club president John Shields, according to a press release.
It also serves as a way to raise money to help military veterans enjoy the outdoors.
“Over the years, we’ve helped raise thousands of dollars for the Fishing for Freedom organization and this year, we hope to add thousands more,” said club treasurer Marshall Brown.
“I enjoy fishing with the club,” said Smithville Bassmasters member Jin Nguyen. “They give back to those who support our club through events like the Palmer Memorial Classic.”
The tournament is open to all anglers regardless of skill level. Sixty percent of the entries will be paid back to the field.
The remaining 40% plus donations and raffle ticket sales will be donated to the Fishing for Freedom organization, an organization dedicated to helping military veterans enjoy the outdoors, according to a press release.
“It’s a great event to spend with a family member or your best fishing buddy,” stated current Smithville Bassmasters club president, Dennis Whitaker. “There’s always tons of door prizes and raffle giveaways, most everyone walks away with something.”
Cash-only entries will be taken at the Paradise Point boat ramp until 30 minutes before launch the morning of the tournament. The event will start at 7 a.m. with final weigh-in at 3 p.m.
The Daniel Palmer Memorial Classic has been supported by: Shoreline Boat & RV Repair, Savannah Marine, Burton’s Bait & Tackle, KS Float Spa and Foley Equipment Rental.
