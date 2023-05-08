Be on lookout for spongy moth

(Upper Left) Spongy moth caterpillar (Photo Credit: Jon Yuschock, Bugwood.org), (Upper Right) Eastern tent caterpillar (Photo Credit: David Cappaert, Bugwood.org), (Lower Left) Spongy moth trap (Photo Credit: MDC), and (Lower Right) Eastern tent caterpillar webbing on tree (Photo Credit: MDC)

 Submitted Photos

From mid-April through May, silvery, tent-like webbing in the forks and elbows of tree branches is a common site in Missouri. These webs are made by a native insect called the eastern tent caterpillar (Malacosoma americanum), according to a release from the Missouri Department of Conservation.

Because these hairy caterpillars are occasionally seen in very high numbers, many people mistake them for an invasive tree killer called the spongy moth (Lymantria dispar). Fortunately, this pest isn’t established in Missouri, but we need your help keeping and eye out for it, the MDC shared. 

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.