Feeding backyard birds in the winter can give them an extra boost of needed fat and energy on those frigid windy days, according to naturalists with the Missouri Department of Conservation. Backyard bird watching is also good for people, it can improve focus and reflexes, provide entertainment, and be therapeutic. However, knowing which type of bird seed to buy can be daunting because there are so many choices.
When selecting seeds, it’s helpful to know that quality is sometimes better than quantity. Black oil sunflower seeds, although they are a little more expensive, are a great choice because they have a high fat content and are loved by a variety of birds. Thin shells allow them to be consumed by both smaller birds like chickadees and titmice and larger birds like cardinals and jays. If you choose to purchase a mix, try to avoid mixes that have a lot of “filler” seeds like wheat and milo. These seed mixes are often cheaper, but the birds just pick out what they like and leave the rest behind.
You might also consider hanging up a suet feeder during the winter months. Suet is generally made up of rendered beef fat with a variety of seeds mixed in. It’s not a good choice for summer feeding because it will melt and go rancid. In the winter, it is a great way to provide a high-fat food source and attract woodpeckers.
