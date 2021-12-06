Wintertime is an ideal season for beginning birders and avid naturalists to enjoy the outdoors and hone their birding skills. Naturalist and Conservation Educator Jeff Cantrell will virtually share with you tips and field marks to look for while investigating Missouri's birds of prey this season.
The virtual lesson will begin at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 14. The hour-long program will explore how to keep an eye open for such birds of prey.
This event is open to all ages. Registration is available at mdc-event-web.s3licensing.com/Event/EventDetails/180772.
