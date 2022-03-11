Despite another round of snow, birds are returning to neighborhoods. One in particular is the state bird of Missouri, which is often associate with cheerfulness. Some say its song sounds like “Cheer Cheerful Charmer.” Perhaps that is why the eastern bluebird is thought of as a symbol of happiness.
According to the Missouri Department of Conservation, bluebirds are often seen in grasslands with few trees, farmlands and backyards in rural and suburban areas. The number of bluebirds in Missouri declined in the past due to habitat loss, pesticides and competition with non-native birds. However, many Missourians maintaining nesting boxes, bluebird numbers have recovered in recent years.
To see bluebirds up close, birdwatchers will need to attract them with special foods like suet cakes, bits of fruit, mealworms and native plants like dogwoods or sumacs. Bluebirds do not eat seeds and rarely visit typical bird feeders.
Bluebirds are year-round residents in Missouri. They are cavity nesters and usually arrive at nesting sites in February or March and begin nesting in March and April. Second and third nestlings may continue throughout the summer, even as late as August. While natural cavities make the best nests, constructed nest boxes are well used by bluebirds. One site with free plans can be found at audubon.org/news/how-build-bluebird-nest-box.
