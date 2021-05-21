SMITHVILLE — Saturday to Friday, May 22 through 28 is National Safe Boating Week. To kick off this week, Marine Operations Troopers will be all over the state offering boat equipment inspection stations Saturday, May 22.
The Patrol’s marine operations troopers are available to inspect the required equipment on a boat, at the owner's request, to make sure it is in compliance with state law.
At Smithville Lake, Troop A will be at the Camp Branch Marina boat ramp from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.