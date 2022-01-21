Col. Eric T. Olson, superintendent of the Missouri State Highway Patrol, announces the Patrol is offering boating safety courses to inform and motivate boaters to prepare for the boating season. These approved courses meet the national boating educational standard, according to a press release.
“Missouri's many rivers and lakes offer a variety of boating opportunities," said Olson. "Please do your part: Take a boating safety class. Join us in our mission to promote safety on our waterways.”
Missouri law requires everyone born after Jan. 1, 1984, who operates a vessel on Missouri lakes to possess a certified boating safety education card. This includes personal watercraft operators.
Boaters have the opportunity to sign up for a certified course in a classroom at: mshp.dps.missouri.gov/WP02Web/app/safetyEdClasses.
The classroom courses provided by the Missouri State Highway Patrol are free, but registration is required and the boater ID card costs $15.
Don’t see classes in your troop location? Contact your nearest troop headquarters and ask to speak with a marine operations supervisor to check the possibility of administering additional classes. Troopers welcome invitations to teach classes for groups and teams throughout the state.
For the Kansas City metro area, including Clay County and the Northland, call Troop A Lee's Summit at 622-0800.
U.S. Coast Guard statistics indicate that of the boating crashes where the level of operator education was known, 80.6% of boating deaths occurred on boats where the boat operator had never received boating education instruction. In contrast, only 19.4% of deaths occurred on vessels where the operator possessed a nationally-approved boating safety education certificate.
Watercraft operators must consider the effect their actions have on others. Share the waterway and use common sense, good judgment, and courtesy to ensure the safety of all. Life jackets save lives. Wear It.
