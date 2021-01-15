CLAY COUNTY — The Missouri Department of Transportation is doing its part to support the Kansas City Chiefs' effort to "Run It Back."
On Wednesday, Jan. 13, MoDOT placed red plexiglass shields on all 40 lights that help illuminate the Christopher S. Bond Bridge over the Missouri River in the Northland. The process took approximately 40 minutes on each side of the iconic dual-span, cable-stayed bridge.
For Northlanders who drive across this bridge, they will notice that each night, beginning at dusk, the bridge glows Chiefs red as the hometown team works to defend its 2020 Super Bowl champion title.
