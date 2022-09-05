Recently, the Missouri Department of Conservation's Critter Spotlight looked at bull snakes.
One of the longest and heaviest snakes in Missouri is the bull snake. Bull snakes can average four to six feet long but may grow upwards to seven maybe even eight feet in the right environment.
Bull snakes are tan, yellow, or cream-colored snake with numerous, large, brown, or black blotches. These markings along the back and sides are generally black on the neck and tail and brown down the middle of the body. The tail may have light and dark bands, there may also be a dark line from the eye to the jaw. Their strong muscular body helps them dig and use small burrows in the ground for shelter. When approached or cornered, a bull snake may coil, vibrate its tail, and hiss loudly; they will also bite to protect themselves.
Bull snakes are normally active from April to early November. They are usually found in open areas like prairies, old fields, savannas, and glades. They feed primarily on rodents, small rabbits, birds, and bird eggs.
Because of the large number of crop-destroying rodents it eats, this species is a valuable neighbor to farmers. It is the most economically beneficial snake species in Missouri, and rural Missourians should make every effort to protect it, according to the MDC.
For more information on bull snakes, visit mdc.mo.gov.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.