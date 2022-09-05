bull-snake-10-mdc_crop.jpg

Here is a bull snake on burned prairie.

 Submitted Photo/MDC, Jim Rathert

Recently, the Missouri Department of Conservation's Critter Spotlight looked at bull snakes.

One of the longest and heaviest snakes in Missouri is the bull snake. Bull snakes can average four to six feet long but may grow upwards to seven maybe even eight feet in the right environment.

