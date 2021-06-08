Missouri Department of Conservation invites turkey hunters, landowners and managers interested in wild turkeys to join its webcast “Wild Turkeys in Missouri: Population Trends and MDC Management” at noon Tuesday, June 29.
MDC Wild Turkey Biologist Reina Tyl will discuss factors that have contributed to Missouri wild turkey numbers and MDC management efforts regarding wild turkeys.
The discussion will include information on wild turkey numbers over the years and why they are where they are today; how weather, predators and habitat impact turkey numbers; MDC turkey management and research efforts; and how harvest impacts turkey numbers. Webcast participants can also share their questions for Tyl to answer.
Register at short.mdc.mo.gov/ZHk. Participants will be emailed a registration confirmation and instructions for joining the live webcast.
