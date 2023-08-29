Chicken of the woods popular for mushroom hunters

When mentioned by name, “chicken of the woods” might induce a humorous mental image of a fat, feathery chicken surrounded by trees, but here in Missouri it refers to something else entirely.
"Many foragers will tell you that finding some chicken of the woods means good eating, and it has nothing to do with the feathered farm animal," states the Missouri Department of Conservation.
Chicken of the woods is a tender mushroom that, as the name suggests, has the texture of chicken and can even taste like chicken when prepared correctly. There are two species that can be found: pale chicken of the woods and sulfur-colored chicken of the woods. The biggest difference between the two is one is pale in color and one is sulfur-colored.
"They are considered to be a foraging favorite because they can be used as a chicken substitute in a variety of recipes or simply used as a yummy addition to a soup or salad.
This mushroom can be found growing in fan-shaped clusters on dead or living trees, especially oaks. These clusters can grow to be large, sometimes containing 50 mushrooms or more.
As with any edible found in the wild, caution should be heavily practiced, states the conservation department.
"It’s important to be absolutely positive about identification before consuming anything collected outdoors. Trying a very small amount of the mushroom prior to consuming a larger quantity is also highly encouraged. Although these mushrooms are considered edible, some people can have a negative reaction such as stomach ache and swelling of the lips if they are sensitive to it," states the MDC.
To learn more about this edible mushroom, visit mdc.mo.gov.
