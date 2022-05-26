LIBERTY — In November last year, the long-awaited opening of City Park took place, but with the obvious timing of the opening, the second part, the sprayground, was closed for the winter.
Now it's time for the City Park sprayground to be officially opened. City Councilman Mike Hagan will serve as the event emcee as the water gets turned on Saturday, May 28.
The kick-off begins with free snow cones from 10 a.m. to noon. Elemental Performance will be entertaining with bubbles. Sidewalk chalk will be available to create artwork.
Hagan will make a brief introduction and give welcome remarks, then will turn on the sprayground for the first official "bucket dump" of the season.
In addition to the grand opening of the new City Park sprayground, the Ruth Moore Park sprayground and the outdoor pool at the Liberty Community Center are scheduled to open Saturday.
Sprayground hours of operation for both Ruth Moore and City Park is 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. The parks are free and open to the public.
The outdoor pool is open from noon to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday. Sundays, Memorial Day and July 4 hours are noon to 6 p.m. From Aug. 24 to Sept. 5, the pool is closed during weekdays. Saturday pool hours are noon to 8 p.m. and Sundays and Labor Day hours are noon to 6 p.m.
