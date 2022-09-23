While typically allergy season hits for people in spring, for many allergy sufferers, the fall can be just as bad. Ragweed and mold are the biggest triggers of allergies this time of year.
The peak of fall allergy season is approaching, as pollen and mold spores are reaching extreme levels and rapidly spreading outside. Symptoms of fall allergies may include itchy nose, watery eyes, sneezing, runny nose, nasal congestion, headaches, ear itching or popping, and throat irritation.
According to air experts at AdvantaClean, there are some tips to help remedy some of the allergens.
First, there are two common fall allergens - ragweed and outdoor mold.
Ragweed's pollen is very small and highly concentrated. It begins to release in late August, peaks in September, and may last until the first freeze kills the plant.
Pollen counts are highest around the plants near dawn, but they can travel hundreds of miles and releases in most other areas between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. About 75% of people allergic to spring plants also have reactions to ragweed.
Mold spore counts tend to rise dramatically in the autumn season with falling leaves and dying plants.
Mold thrives in moist conditions like piles of damp leaves. Counts often jump in early autumn as leaves fall from trees but before the drier humidity conditions of winter set in. Rainy autumn and winter seasons may lead to very high outdoor mold counts that can last several days after each rainfall.
Gardening in mulch or dirt, farming or hiking in the woods can also increase exposure to mold spores this time of year.
Many times, people unknowingly bring these allergens into their homes, making the effects worse for everyone else in the family.
Recommended by the air experts, there are five tips that can help knock down allergens inside this fall.
• The first heat: Dust mites, mold and other allergens in a home’s vents can be activated when people turn on the heat the first time in the fall. Before running the heat, get your air ducts cleaned and change the filter. The National Air Duct Cleaners Association suggests cleaning air ducts every 3-5 years. It is recommended to use filters with a MERV (Minimum Efficiency Reporting Value) rating between 8 and 10 and a thickness of one inch.
• Keep the outdoors out: When coming inside, it is important to remove shoes and wipe down pets to avoid tracking in allergens. Wear a mask when raking leaves to avoid breathing mold spores and change clothes after doing yard work to prevent the spread of pollen around the house. Limit pets’ time outside and wipe them down to remove pollen when they come indoors.
• Purify the air: Most air purifiers have HEPA filters that remove up to 99% of airborne allergens, including pollen, dust and pet dander and mold spores. A room-sized system in the bedroom could result in better sleep as well.
• Close the windows: Although it may be tempting to open the window to let in some cool, “fresh” fall air, you are also inviting allergens into your home. Pollen counts are typically the highest in the mid-morning through late afternoon.
• Halt the humidity: Growth of mold indoors comes in damp areas such as basements and bathrooms. Use a dehumidifier in to keep these areas dry and the humidity levels between 30 and 50%. Mold grows best at humidity levels of 60% or higher.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.