stock_cleaningducts.jpg
Metro Creative

While typically allergy season hits for people in spring, for many allergy sufferers, the fall can be just as bad. Ragweed and mold are the biggest triggers of allergies this time of year.

The peak of fall allergy season is approaching, as pollen and mold spores are reaching extreme levels and rapidly spreading outside. Symptoms of fall allergies may include itchy nose, watery eyes, sneezing, runny nose, nasal congestion, headaches, ear itching or popping, and throat irritation.

