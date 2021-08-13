SMITHVILLE — The North American Trail Ride Conference will be returning to Clay County Friday through Sunday, Aug. 27 to 29.
The Jesse James Rideout competitive trail ride will take place at Smithville Lake. The event goals are to increase awareness about NATRC and to showcase the equine camping facilities at Smithville Lake, according to a press release.
“NATRC is a nonprofit organization that provides distance competitive trail rides for riders of all equine breeds and from all disciplines. For 60 years, through these rides, we have been educating and informing horse people about how to care for and manage horses ridden over long distances. The competitors are friendly, welcoming, and helpful to new contestants," Ride co-manager John Zeliff said. "NATRC is also offering a new membership to all first-time members.”
A NATRC competitive trail ride covers a measured and marked distance within a specified window of time. Judging begins at the preliminary examination and ends at the final examination one or two days later. Judges evaluate the equines — horses, ponies and mules — on condition, soundness and trail manners. They evaluate riders on horsemanship as it applies to trail riding and caring for a horse without drugs or artificial appliances during and after a day on the trail.
"The emphasis is on education, safety and sportsmanship in a fun, family-oriented environment," states a release.
The novice and competitive pleasure classes complete about 15 miles per day, which is about 4 to 5 hours of riding at an average pace of roughly 4 mph. The open class will ride about 27 miles per day at an average pace of around 5 mph. This year’s Jesse James Rideout will also include two leisure division rides: one on Saturday and another on Sunday. Each of these rides will be about a 9-mile ride at approximately 3.5 mph.
The Smithville Lake horse trails feature a mix of rolling and flat terrain with many creek crossings.
For ride details, visit natrcr6.org/schedule/ and then click on "Jesse James Rideout" to view the ride information page to sign up.
