Conservation agents help deer trapped in net

CLAY COUNTY — A deer was rescued by Missouri Department of Conservation agents from Clay and Platte counties after its antlers got stuck in a backyard soccer goal.
On Sept. 21, Missouri Department of Conservation Agent for Clay County Alex Walker responded to a call at a residence in Clay County and found a young male deer with both antlers and its head stuck in the netting of the soccer goal.
The deer had dragged the net and frame into a creek area on the property. Conservation agent Aaron Post from Platte County arrived to assist. Together, they freed the entangled deer without injury to it or themselves.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.