The Missouri Department of Conservation is asking Missouri turkey hunters to save and share feathers from the wild turkeys they harvest this fall as part of a new research project to help improve wild turkey management in Missouri, according to a release.
Hunters who successfully harvest a turkey during the archery deer and turkey season Nov. 25 to Jan. 15 can voluntarily submit feathers from their turkey, at no cost to them.
If hunters are interested in submitting feathers from a harvested turkey, retain the turkey carcass or remove a wing from the turkey and several feathers from the lower portion of the breast. Then enter name, mailing address, and Telecheck ID of the harvested turkey into the contact submission form at huntfish.mdc.mo.gov/hunting-trapping/species/turkey/fall-turkey-feather-submission-form.
MDC’s Wild Turkey Management Program will mail a packet of materials needed to submit the feathers. This packet will include an instruction form with diagrams explaining which feathers to submit from the harvested turkey and a postage-paid envelope for the feathers to be placed inside and mailed back to MDC.
For questions, email MDC’s Wild Turkey Management Program at wildturkeymgmt@mdc.mo.gov.
