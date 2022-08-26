Conservation department offers programs on monarch butterflies

MDC will be offering a series of monarch butterfly educational and citizen science tagging programs in the Kansas City region during September.

 Submitted Photo/MDC

Monarch butterflies migrate southward from northern states in early autumn, swelling their numbers for a time in the Kansas City region. To celebrate these orange and black butterflies and to promote their conservation, the Missouri Department of Conservation will host several programs for monarchs and other butterflies during September.

The monarch butterfly events will be hosted by MDC’s Burr Oak Woods Nature Center in Blue Springs and the Anita B. Gorman Discovery Center in Kansas City. A butterfly event will also be offered at Platte County’s Platte Ridge Park. COVID-19 safety precautions will be observed. Some programs are walk-in for the whole family, others may require registration and have an age requirement, according to a MDC press release. 

