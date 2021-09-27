The Missouri Department of Conservation continues with its virtual programming.
In the Discover Nature section, the next virtual program will be Trees for Fall Color. The program begins at 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 6.
The hour-long program will join naturalist Tim Smith who will highlight a few different trees that provide wonderful fall foliage. We will discuss where they are located, the fall color, and other information about the trees.
The event is open to all ages. Register at mdc-event-web.s3licensing.com/Event/EventDetails/177215.
The second virtual program will be part of the Mammals section. Bats of Missouri is slated for 6 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 12.
Instructor Jessie Ballard will lead the hour-long program that will examine the more than 12 species of bats that can be found in Missouri. The naturalist will discuss bats in Missouri (and some from around the world), what makes a bat a bat, and then focus on Missouri's bats and what residents can do to help them.
The virtual class is open to all ages. Registration is required with a valid email address to receive the program link: mdc-event-web.s3licensing.com/Event/EventDetails/180133.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.