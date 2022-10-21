Deer

Deer hunting archery portion runs through Nov. 11 and then again from Nov. 23 through Jan. 15, 2023. Archery deer permits are not valid during the Nov. 12 to 22 firearms deer season. If a deer is harvested with archery methods during that time, the hunter still must have a valid firearms deer permit and Telecheck it with that firearms permit.

 

 Metro Creative

The staff and leadership at the Missouri Department of Conservation remind deer hunters to properly tag and Telecheck harvests this season. Good advance preparation will help hunters avoid violations, said Kansas City Region Protection Capt. Joni Bledsoe.

“They should buy all their permits early,” said Bledsoe, in a press release, “and they should read over the regulations and if they have any questions, call their local conservation agent.”

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.