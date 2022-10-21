Deer hunting archery portion runs through Nov. 11 and then again from Nov. 23 through Jan. 15, 2023. Archery deer permits are not valid during the Nov. 12 to 22 firearms deer season. If a deer is harvested with archery methods during that time, the hunter still must have a valid firearms deer permit and Telecheck it with that firearms permit.
The staff and leadership at the Missouri Department of Conservation remind deer hunters to properly tag and Telecheck harvests this season. Good advance preparation will help hunters avoid violations, said Kansas City Region Protection Capt. Joni Bledsoe.
“They should buy all their permits early,” said Bledsoe, in a press release, “and they should read over the regulations and if they have any questions, call their local conservation agent.”
A violation that agents regularly encounter is when hunters purchase an any deer permit, harvest a doe, then purchase an antlerless permit for the doe to continue hunting for an antlered buck.
"It is a violation to not have purchased the correct permit for the deer that is submitted to Telecheck prior to harvesting the deer," states the release. Another violation is when hunters fail to notch their paper permit and to Telecheck a deer by 10 p.m. on the day of the harvest.
Firearms deer seasons
The two firearms youth portions of the season are Saturday to Sunday, Oct. 29 to 30 and Nov. 25 to 27. The regular firearms November portion runs Nov. 12 to 22. The antlerless portion runs Dec. 3 to 11. The alternative methods portion runs Dec. 24 through Jan. 3, 2023.
Deer hunters are advised that MDC offices will be closed on Friday, Nov. 11, for the Veterans Day.
The following are hunting tips from the MDC.
• Have your deer hunting permit prior to hunting. Purchasing your permit after harvest is a violation.
• Once you have harvested a deer, and before transporting the animal, make sure you have “notched” your permit. Hunters using paper permits need to notch the date and month of the harvest. For those using the MO Hunting mobile app, click on the permit valid for the animal and then click on the “notch” icon.
• Telecheck your deer by 10 p.m. on the day taken. Notching a permit is not Telechecking. Before a hunter can process (skin or quartering) a deer, the animal must be Telechecked, either by phone, computer or through the mobile application.
• Hunting deer over bait is illegal.
Archery deer season
Deer hunting archery season runs through Nov. 11 and then again from Nov. 23 through Jan. 15, 2023. Archery deer permits are not valid during the Nov. 12 to 22 firearms deer season. If a deer is harvested with archery methods during that time, the hunter still must have a valid firearms deer permit and Telecheck it with that firearms permit.
New this year
Hunters who are 15 years old or younger are now exempt from the antler-point restriction during the archery season and all portions of the firearms deer season.
Mandatory CWD testing
Any deer harvested Nov. 12 to 13 in a Chronic Wasting Disease Management Zone must be taken on the day of the harvest to an CWD sampling station for testing. Special regulations are also in place for transport of carcasses from a CWD Management Zone.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.