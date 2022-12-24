featured top story Conservation dept. reports 16,032 deer harvested during antlerless hunting Dec 24, 2022 5 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Preliminary data from the Missouri Department of Conservation shows deer hunters in Missouri harvested 16,032 deer during the antlerless portion of the firearms deer hunting season, Dec. 3 to 11. Submitted Photo/MDC Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Preliminary data from the Missouri Department of Conservation shows deer hunters in Missouri harvested 16,032 deer during the antlerless portion of the firearms deer hunting season, Dec. 3 to 11.Last year’s antlerless-portion harvest total was 15,019.For current ongoing preliminary harvest totals by season, county and type of deer, visit the MDC website at extra.mdc.mo.gov/widgets/harvest_table/.Archery season runs through Jan. 15, 2023. The alternative methods portion runs Dec. 24 through Jan. 3, 2023. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Recipes Tweets by myCTnews Latest News Conservation dept. reports 16,032 deer harvested during antlerless hunting Santa's reindeer get movement approval from state Which ‘Witcher’ Words Did the ‘Blood Origin’ Cast Struggle to Say? (VIDEO) Titans-Texans start delayed an hour due to power concerns Reports: Sean Payton assembling staff for planned NFL return What’s Coming & Going From Hulu in January 2023 Chris Pratt stung on eyeball by a bee Miami Sector Border Patrol reported 500% increase in apprehensions in fiscal 2022 Calendar Browse Today's events Submit Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesJoe Kyle2 killed in Clay County crashJames Jason BiddixKC Comets owner buys youth soccer fields in Clay CountyGroup of unhoused people in St. Louis file suit to block new homelessness lawExtreme winter weather poses significant risks for petsHighway patrol seeks safe drivers over Christmas holidayLiberty couple installs carillon system to honor late daughterEdwards pours in 40 on senior nightFatality crash victim IDed as Holt teen Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
