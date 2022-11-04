MDC stresses safety for non-hunters

MDC reminds non-hunters to practice safety measures when afield during hunting seasons such as wearing bright orange clothing to be more visible to hunters.

 Submitted Photo

With the most popular portion of firearms deer season opening Nov. 12, the Missouri Department of Conservation reminds non-hunters to practice safety measures when afield during hunting seasons.

“Safety while hunting is ultimately the responsibility of the hunter,” said MDC hunter education coordinator Justin McGuire. “Hunters must clearly identify their targeted game animals before even putting their fingers on the triggers of their firearms or before drawing their bows when archery hunting. They must also be aware of what is behind their targets and should never shoot at movement or sound.”

