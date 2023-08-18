Cool-season vegetables may be hot choice for fall garden

A shift to milder temperatures is a pleasant reminder when it is time for gardeners to plant cool-season vegetables, according to University of Missouri Extension horticulture specialist David Trinklein.
Warm days and cool nights make conditions ideal for a second round of cool-season vegetables, Trinklein said. They most often are more flavorful than a spring crop of the same species.
Before planting, gardeners should pull spent plants and clean debris and weed from the garden. This helps to prevent insects and diseases that tend to be drawn to fall gardens more than spring gardens. Some gardeners use floating row cover to keep insects away, Trinklein said. Row cover is a translucent and breathable polyester fabric found at many garden centers.
Next, gardeners should work the soil lightly and, if needed, add a general-purpose garden fertilizer before planting. The need for additional fertilizer depends largely on the vigor of the species previously growing in the space, according to University of Missouri Extension in a release.
Lettuce, beet, kale, collards and other cool-season vegetables can be planted from seeds. Varieties should be chosen based upon days-to-maturity date, states the extension office.
"Look for vegetables that can withstand a light frost of about 26 degrees. Read seed packets for maturity and frost dates. Some greenhouses and garden centers carry started plants of vegetables such as broccoli, cauliflower and kohlrabi," states the release.
Soils should be kept moist until seedlings become established and gardeners should scout often for insects and diseases.
