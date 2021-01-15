The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers' Kansas City District reminds all to be prepared for cold water emergencies on or around lakes or rivers this winter.
If a person falls into the water or through ice, it is critical to get out of the cold water as quickly as possible since a person can lose the ability to swim within minutes as hypothermia begins, states a Corps press release.
When a person falls through the ice, experts say to try to turn toward the original direction as that is most likely where thicker ice is located. Then, the Corps says to kick and "swim" out horizontally to get onto the ice.
"Pull onto the ice with arms and elbows. Stay lying flat and roll away from the ice to keep body weight spread out," states the release.
The Corps provides the following facts about dangers of water:
• Nearly 9 out of every 10 water-related deaths involved individuals not wearing a life jacket.
• It only takes 20 seconds for a child to drown.
• It only takes 60 seconds for an adult to drown.
• Cold water immersion starts with shock, gasping for air and inhaling water as the human body cools 25 times faster in cold water than air.
• Swimming failure can set in as you lose strength and exhaustion sets in.
The following are tips from the Corps on staying safe around water:
• Make sure someone knows where you will be and when you are expected to return.
• Have a signaling device such as a whistle, strobe or flare.
• Always wear a life jacket or consider options such as a dry suit, wet suit, immersion suit or floater suit.
• Use the Heat Escape Lessening Posture to conserve body heat. This is done by bringing the knees up to the chest and wrapping your arms around them. Huddle together if you are with multiple people in the water.
