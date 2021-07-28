SMITHVILLE — The Matt Mason Memorial Cowboy UP Triathlon returns this year after a hiatus due the coronavirus pandemic. The event starts at 7 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 8, at Crow’s Creek Campground at Smithville Lake, 5612 Crow Creek Road. The event honors fallen Navy SEAL Matt Mason.
One of Mason’s best friends Chad Manz, who sits on the nonprofit board for the organization, said this year marks the 10th anniversary of the triathlon.
This triathlon was created to pay tribute, support and celebrate lives of those who made the ultimate sacrifice serving in the military. The idea started in 2011, after Mason’s death.
Mason, a Kearney native, was serving as a member of the elite Naval Special Operations Command when his Chinook helicopter was shot down in Afghanistan in August 2011, killing Mason.
“The overall goal is to get people out to experience the event, whether they are athletes, volunteers or fans cheering on their family and friends,” Manz said, adding he has a hard time believing the event has hit a decade.
“It’s our way to honor our friend,” he said. “Every race, every year, we have our fingers crossed that we can pull the event out.”
This year’s anniversary welcomes a more patriotic course for participants as there will be 31 flags along the 3.1-mile run portion.
“Every 10th of a mile there will be another flag to remind us of the 31 people who perished in the helicopter crash,” Manz said.
The race kicks off with cannon fire and parachute jumpers from Falcon Skydiving.
“We plan so many months ahead, and even earlier this year as COVID was looming,” he said. “We are assuming everything is going to hold right now. We believe people are looking forward to the event.”
In previous years, a group of Kearney High School teachers divided the triathlon with members each conquering a portion. The race includes swimming, biking and running.
“People are welcome to do that,” Manz said, adding a triathlon is a great way to honor his friend. “You can divide and conquer the triathlon. Being a friend of Matt’s was tough because it was hard to keep up with him. He was always on the go. A triathlon seems appropriate.”
Proceeds benefit two scholarships in Mason’s name — one at Metropolitan Community College’s Maple Woods campus and another at Northwest Missouri State University, in addition to Word of Honor, Smithville American Legion Jim Nelson Post No. 58, Project Healing Waters Fly Fishing — Kansas City and other local military organizations.
Participants, volunteers and those looking to donate as well as bid on auction items including a signed Patrick Mahomes helmet are encouraged to visit {a href=”http://cowboyuptriathlon.com” target=”_blank”}cowboyuptriathlon.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.