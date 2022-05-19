The compass plant, known to botanists as Silphium laciniatums is one of the most striking plants of the tallgrass prairie. It grows up to 10 feet tall and has a peculiar way of aligning its large lance-like leaves in a true north-south position, per a press release from the Missouri Department of Conservation.
Early settlers often relied on the plant to find their way. In 1843, William Clark Kennerly wrote in his journal:
“Westward we went, and still westward, through a flat, arid country with no verdure except the compass plant, which we named for the reason that its large flat leaves always pointed north and south.”
The reason the leaves rotate is simple. It is not to catch sun like a sunflower, but to reduce solar radiation hitting the leaf surface. Vertical leaves facing east and west are less exposed to the sun.
Native Americans also knew the compass plant well. They made a chewing gum from the dry resinous sap and would burn the dried leaves as a charm to ward off lighting strikes.
For your backyard prairie garden, the compass plant will provide interesting texture and showy yellow flowers will bloom into late summer. The tall flower stalks provide perches for insect eating birds and the seeds feed many other birds.
