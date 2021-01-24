From 1880-1920 Missouri was one of the leading lumber producing states in the nation. Huge sawmills processed shortleaf pine into lumber, shingles, and railroad ties. When the lumber boom faded away in 1920 a focus on regenerating the forests began, according to the Missouri Department of Conservation.
The Civilian Conservation Corps was developed in 1933 and employed more than 250,000 men on forestry projects and in 1936 Missouri voters approved an amendment creating the Conservation Commission which included a Forestry Division. Forest conservation efforts continue today with an average of six seedlings being planted for every tree that is cut. Since 2005 only 25% of forests in Missouri have been harvested ensuring ample forests for generations to come.
Whitetail deer, wild turkey and wood ducks were almost extinct in Missouri in the early 1900s, but today these species flourish because of forest conservation efforts. The diverse forests also provide habitat for a wide variety of reptiles, amphibians, native plants and fungi. Even aquatic species rely on forests as trees near water will reduce water temperature and prevent erosion, per the MDC.
Enjoy a good whiskey? As the world’s top producer of white oak staves, it is likely that that favorite whiskey was aged using Missouri oak.
Interested in learning more about the animals that call Missouri's forests home or for ways to enjoy forests? Virtual programs can be found at the Missouri Department of Conservation website at mdc.mo.gov.
