Tree sap is essentially tree blood. Sap carries water and nutrients from roots to leaves where the process of photosynthesis creates sugars. Sugars are then carried to every part of the tree, acting as food to provide energy for new growth.
Humans caught on to this sweet sugary substance centuries ago and began tapping trees to harvest the sap and process it into syrup. But humans aren’t the only ones in on this delicious secret — many other animal species rely on tree sap for survival, as described by the Missouri Department of Conservation.
Yellow-bellied sapsuckers, a woodpecker species that only visits Missouri in the winter, are highly specialized in accessing and eating tree sap in addition to foraging on insects, nuts and fruit. Using their long, pointed, probe-like beaks, they create sap wells by drilling rows of small holes across a tree’s trunk. Drilling these rows on multiple trees creates several sources of leaking sap for the sapsucker to lick up. Hummingbirds, nuthatches, other woodpeckers and squirrels also take advantage of sap from these wells.
Sap wells also attract sap-slurping insects, like aphids and box elder bugs and expose bark-dwelling insects, like termites, ants and grubs. This insect activity in turn attracts a variety of insect-eating birds and suddenly the tree’s sap becomes the foundation of a complex food chain — a great indicator of a healthy ecosystem.
Curious about how to turn sap into syrup. Register for the virtual program Sap to Syrup 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 15. Here's the link: https://mdc-event-web.s3licensing.com/Event/EventDetails/181799.
