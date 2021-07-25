Have you ever taken time to watch dragonflies as they dart, float, and dance through the air? By observing them, you can tell they are a beautiful part of nature by their grace and poise through the air.
Dragonflies can travel close to 45 miles per hour. They can also fly backward, change direction, and hover like a helicopter. They do this while flapping their wings only 30 times per minute; hummingbirds flap their wings 10-80 times per second. They can also rotate their wings; this allows them to move in any direction at full speed or in slow motion, according to the Missouri Department of Conservation.
Dragonflies have a chubby body with a slender, elongated abdomen and two pairs of membranous and veined wings. The hindwing is wider at the base than the forewing. It has large compound eyes that adjoin each other and nearly covers the entire head. These large eyes give dragonflies extraordinary vision of nearly 360 degrees and allow them to detect flying critters and avoid in-flight collisions.
Female dragonflies fly low over water depositing eggs. The larvae nymphs hatch from the eggs and may spend up to five years undergoing several molts. When ready, they will crawl out of the water and molt one last time into an adult. This process can take hours or days to accomplish before they complete their maturation.
The adult hunting behavior is called “hawking.” Their legs, held in a basket shape, is perfect for grasping mosquitoes and other small flying insects. As nymphs, they will feed on any small aquatic animals.
There are many species of dragonflies found in Missouri. Distinguishing between the species can be difficult in flight. There are different vein patterns, as well as colors and markings on wind and body. Nine species are species of conservation concern and one that is federally endangered.
As you are spending quality time around your favorite pond, river, or lake, be on the lookout for one of nature’s most graceful aerobatic flyers. This time of the year you could see them laying eggs over any body of water, so keep a keen eye out for them.
