The 27th annual Eagle Days at Smithville Lake will be Saturday and Sunday, Jan. 7 and 8, with activities centered in Paradise Pointe Golf Complex's clubhouse, 18212 Golf Course Drive, on the west side of the lake in Smithville.
SMITHVILLE — The 27th annual Eagle Days at Smithville Lake will be Saturday and Sunday, Jan. 7 and 8, with activities centered in Paradise Pointe Golf Complex's clubhouse, 18212 Golf Course Drive, on the west side of the lake in Smithville.
Activities will be from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on Saturday and from 10:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on Sunday. This event his hosted by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, the Missouri Department of Conservation and Clay County Parks and Recreation Department.
MDC conservation agents will be present at eagle-viewing areas at the lake to answer questions and help visitors use spotting scopes. Eagles have congregated in recent years at the spillway below the dam to feed on fish coming through during water releases, according to a MDC press release.
But this year, the lake has been drawn down due to work on the dam and water releases are limited, said the Corps Park Manager Derek Dorsey. Because of this, viewing station locations will be announced closer to the event when officials find where waterfowl and eagles are congregating.
Regardless of weather, the event will include captive eagle presentations in the clubhouse. Exhibits and information booths will be set up in doors by the Martha Lafite Thompson Nature Sanctuary, the Friends of Lakeside Nature Center, Wings of Love and Clay County Parks and Recreation. Some of those exhibits will also include live raptors and terrestrial wildlife such as turtles.
The captive eagle shows by Operation Wildlife will be at 9:30 and 11 a.m., 12:30 and 2 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 7. They will also be at 11 a.m. 12:30 p.m. and 2 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 8. Seating is limited for the live eagle shows.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.