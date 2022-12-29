Eagle Days

The 27th annual Eagle Days at Smithville Lake will be Saturday and Sunday, Jan. 7 and 8, with activities centered in Paradise Pointe Golf Complex's clubhouse, 18212 Golf Course Drive, on the west side of the lake in Smithville.

 Metro Creative

SMITHVILLE — The 27th annual Eagle Days at Smithville Lake will be Saturday and Sunday, Jan. 7 and 8, with activities centered in Paradise Pointe Golf Complex's clubhouse, 18212 Golf Course Drive, on the west side of the lake in Smithville.

Activities will be from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on Saturday and from 10:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on Sunday. This event his hosted by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, the Missouri Department of Conservation and Clay County Parks and Recreation Department.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.