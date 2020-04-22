This year’s Earth Day celebration on Wednesday, April 22, marks the 50th anniversary of the annual event that raises environmental protection awareness.
With stay-at-home orders related to COVID-19 pandemic, the website EarthDay.org and EarthDayLive2020.org has created virtual workshops, seminars and lectures. Earth Day Live will also live stream activists, performers, thought leaders and artists throughout the day.
The Mid-America Regional Council recommends taking a virtual field trip with videos and live feeds from your local zoo. The Kansas City Zoo offers live cam footage of its otters, orangutans and penguins at youtube.com/user/kansascityzoo.
The MARC also suggests observing and interacting with nature while practicing social distancing. In a press release, the organization offers up ideas like picking up litter in your neighborhood or park.
For more Earth Day ideas, visit onthemarckc.org/2020/04/16/50th-anniversary-of-earth-day/.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.