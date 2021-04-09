The Missouri Department of Conservation encourages people to unwind in nature this spring by enjoying Missouri’s flowering trees and shrubs.
"Many of Missouri’s native trees and shrubs bloom in spring, putting on dazzling displays that attract native wildlife such as birds and pollinators. Flowering spring trees and shrubs can be enjoyed while out in the yard, out on a walk or even from the indoors while social distancing," states a release.
Early-bloomers in the coming weeks include:
• Serviceberry with clusters of white flowers that appear before other native trees put on leaves, allowing this often-overlooked tree to stand out in wooded areas.
• Spicebush is a small shrub that commonly grows in moist wooded areas and along streams. It produces petite clusters of pale yellow flowers in early spring. The plant can be the host for the spicebush swallowtail butterfly.
• Redbuds are celebrated each spring for the vibrant pink-purple flowers encircling the trees’ leafless branches.
• Wild plum produces clusters of delicate white flowers that are visited by several species of bees. This small, thicket-forming tree is common along roadsides, in old fields and on the edge of woods.
MDC encourages people to plant native trees and shrubs and replace nonnative varieties such as invasive Bradford or Cleveland Select ornamental pear trees. These invasive species are known to multiply quickly and crowd out native Missouri plants.
"Though it’s been a popular landscaping tree for decades, cultivated forms have spread aggressively throughout the state. Cultivated varieties of this plant for sale include Aristocrat, Autumn Blaze, Bradford, Capital, Chanticleer, New Bradford and Redspire among others," states the release.
Visit grownative.org for a list of vendors that sell Missouri native plant species.
