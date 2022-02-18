In exploring the dazzling array of colors we find in Missouri’s outdoors, what better place to start than with February and its most famous color … red.
Missouri naturalist Alex Holmes writes that "We see red everywhere in nature, from rusty Ozark soils, to the famous “pink rocks” of the St. Francois Mountains, royal catchfly blooms in summer, and possibly our most striking songbird, the Northern Cardinal. While our venerable St Louis baseball team’s success ebbs and flows, the Northern Cardinal is always a winner. Their bright red feathers freshly molted after fall are at their peak of color during the dark and dreary winter, just when we need their color most. I’ve caught myself taking cardinals for granted. Having grown up with them my whole life, seeing them nearly everyday around town, it is easy to forget just how spectacular a bird they really are."
Cardinals are not fair-weather friends, but stay with us 12 months of the year, choosing to adjust their diets to fit the season rather than vacation to warmer climates. It is this very diet that helps them put on such a spectacular display.
All red animals owe their colors to plants. Plants produce carotenoids for a variety of purposes. These yellow, orange and red pigments has many functions within the plant from regulating metabolism to making berries bright and tasty looking. And this is where the cardinal comes in.
Cardinals certainly eat seeds, but they love small fruits. Holly berries, poison ivy berries, wild cherries and many others make up a large portion of their diet, especially as summer turns to fall. Some of these berries provide them with all the red pigment they need to put on stunning plumage. But why bother? Holmes writes, "I suppose cardinals are guilty of vanity, at least where romance is concerned."
Male cardinals have adapted to be brilliantly colored, all in the name of love. The more red he becomes, the more likely he is eating well and healthy. Female cardinals sure pick up on those clues. A healthy husband means healthy chicks.
The female takes a slightly less flamboyant approach to dress, preferring to stick to a more dour brown-grey with only a slight flourish of red (she is still a cardinal after all). This subdued palate allows her safety, especially as she is nesting, not wanting to draw undo attention to her nest and chicks.
Being bright is certainly is a trade off. It seems when we find evidence of a Cooper’s hawk attacking a bird, more often than not its those flashy red feathers left after the meal is over. Maybe there is a lesson in all of this for us. In the meantime, if you are like me, and you’ve always had cardinals around, take the time and reflect on how lucky we are to see such a remarkable red bird nearly every day. I’m certain we could all use a little more color right now, Holmes writes.
