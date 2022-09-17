sulphur-shelf02_original.jpg

Chicken of the Woods (Sulfur Shelf)

 Submitted Photo

As the fall air moves in, mushrooms begin to make their way to the surface. While the spring morel often comes to mind when thinking about mushroom hunting, it’s in the fall that other edible mushrooms start to appear, according to the Missouri Department of Conservation. 

You may have heard about hen of the woods but what about blewits or lobsters? These are choice fall mushrooms as well. You might even find some lingering chanterelles, chicken of the woods, black trumpets, or oysters.

