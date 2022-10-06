Landscaping with native plants that furnish cover, seeds, and insects for birds allows people to enjoy watching birds year-round. But maybe there's no yard or an individual doesn't have the time or physical ability to maintain a garden, according to press release from the Missouri Department of Conservation.
Those would-be birdwatchers can still draw birds to the home all year by using bird-feeding stations. The key is choosing the right seed for feeder.
Increase those bird-ID skills by watching their different feeding habits. Some songbirds, like the junco, prefer to feed directly on the ground. Cardinals and blue jays will feed on the ground or a platform feeder while suet feeders or mealworms on a platform feeder will attract eastern bluebirds.
There is a variety of bird-feeding stations to choose from. Simple stations include placing seeds directly on the ground or by erecting a plain wooden platform. More complicated stations may include hooks, poles, cages, cylinder or silo-type feeders. The addition of baffles may help keep squirrels away.
A few tips to remember:
• Birds often visit many feeding stations in a neighborhood. Wash feeders regularly to prevent the spread of diseases between birds.
• Mount feeders in places where birds can see approaching predators and fly to safety.
• Don’t place feeders near windows where reflections which can lead to deadly window strikes.
