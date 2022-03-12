Some landscapes pose planting challenges. Areas that have excessive shade or hold moisture can make it difficult to have a yard filled with vegetative beauty. Learn which native plants will thrive in those hard-to-grow areas.
If this describes your yard or garden space, the Missouri Department of Conservation’s free virtual program “Native Plants: Picking Plants for Difficult Yards.” This online program will be from 10-10:45 a.m. on March 18 and is being put on by the staff of MDC’s Springfield Conservation Nature Center.
This program is designed for all ages. Register at: mdc-event-web.s3licensing.com/Event/EventDetails/182696
MDC naturalist Jordanya Raos will give suggestions for native plants that do well in dry, wet, shady, and sunny areas around your home. She will also have insight on plant issues homeowners are having.
Registrants must provide an e-mail, so a program link can be sent to them. This program will include a chat-based question-and-answer period where participants can interact with the presenters.
