Fireflies coming soon to backyard

Sporadic flashing yellow or green lights will soon show up in yards around the state, according to the Missouri Department of Conservation.
Fireflies (also called lightning bugs) are small beetles that use bioluminescence to communicate. The adult beetle’s abdomen blinks a specific pattern that, when combined with specific flight patterns, helps attract a mate.
There are a number of firefly species in Missouri. The adults of most species are readily identified by their brown or black, soft bodies, somewhat leathery forewings, and a usually red or orange pronotum (a shieldlike plate) that covers the head from above. The last few segments of the abdomen are pale yellow and can glow yellow, green, or sometimes red, depending on the species.
The young larvae do not fly but do glow. Gardeners appreciate these young fireflies since they are ferocious predators that overpower snails, slugs and earthworms. You can often spot the young on damp ground near grass and brush.
Fireflies will be on display in yards through July so get out and enjoy this exciting light show while you can. The glow of fireflies on a summer evening is a magical sight for all ages.
